Friday is deadline to purchase ‘15 Under 40’ tickets

The deadline to purchase tickets to the Minden-South Webster Chamber of Commerce 15 Under 40 Awards is Friday. The recipients will be recognized at a gala, which is being presented by TG Companies for the seventh year, set for 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Minden Civic Center. The 2017 outstanding young professionals include Jake Chapman of Gibsland Bank and Trust, Sara Chreene of Central Elementary and KASO/KBEF Radio, David Daniels of TG Companies and Southern Sky Media, Joel Gray of Gibsland Bank and Trust, Tyrone Grider of Grider’s Glass and Grider’s Lawn Service, Michah Hanson of Richland State Bank, Ashley Hooter of Lakeside Jr/Sr High School, Amber Huddleston of J.L. Jones Elementary and Initial Outfitters, Bobby Igo III of the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dr. Cristal Kirby of ABC Pediatrics, Dr. Stefan Lorincz of Louisiana Foot and Ankle Center, Logan McConathy of Logan McConathy State Farm, Jeff Rhodes of The Rhoman Group and All Star Fundraising, Kacey Rhodes of All Star Fundraising and Rhodes Family Enterprises and Cordarius Wayne of Wilson Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office at 110 Sibley Road or by contacting Whitney by calling 318-377-4240 or emailing info@mindenchamber.com. Individual tickets are $30. Past recipients can purchase tickets at a reduced price of $25 for an individual ticket or $50 for a couple. Guests will be treated to a taste of Louisiana with Hugh Wood Catering and Specialty Meats catering the event.

