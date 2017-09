The Minden Crimson Tide came home to a full house at W.W. Williams Stadium, best known as The Pit, beating Huntington 21-14 to cap a night of football and fellowship in the community. The MHS Booster Club tailgate was the place to be for pre game festivities as hundreds packed Ash Street to share Minden football stories and feast on Jambalaya from Hugh Wood’s Catering. Minden will be back in The Pit on Oct. 6 to take on the Benton Tigers in another district 1-4A contest.

