First United Methodist Church celebrated its third year serving the Betty Rose Watts Community Lunch, which serves free lunch once a month to anyone who wishes to fellowship and eat together. Betty Rose Watts started the ministry, who church officials say had a call on her heart to serve others with a good meal. Thursday’s meal included chicken enchiladas with all the fixings, dessert and a drink. Lisa Peters, of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, provided entertainment.

