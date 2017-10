Nihla Wiggins picks out a pumpkin Wednesday as parents Kyle and Kelsey help at First United Methodist Church’s annual pumpkin patch. This year’s patch, which features more than 1,000 pumpkins, is set to be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for the month of October. Prices range by size. Pumpkin patch chairwoman Ashley Gruner said funds raised through the sales will go towards the church’s children ministry.

