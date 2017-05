A fundraiser for Brenda and Billy Weeks of Minden will go on as scheduled after the passing of Brenda Thursday morning after a battle with stage-four lung cancer.

The fundraiser, chicken spaghetti plate lunches, will aim to cover medical expenses that have piled on the family, as Billy Weeks has also had to battle heart problems this year.

The plates will be sold June 2 at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church for $8 per plate from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

