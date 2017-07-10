Gary Allen Hunter was born July 7, 1944 in Richmond, California. He died July 5, 2017. He was a long distance owner operator truck driver for over 40 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a deacon and he sang in the choir and was also a soloist. He loved working at Calvary doing God’s work.

He loved his family. He was married to Billie Price Hunter for 53 years. He had three daughters whom he loved spending time with. He had a great testimony that he loved to share.

Preceding him in death are his parents Ras and Omie Hunter; three brothers; Leon Hunter, Clyde Hunter, and Claude Hunter; two daughters, Connie Hunter Primm and Theresa Hunter Smith.

He is survived by his wife; Billie Price Hunter; one daughter, Tammy Hunter Merritt and husband David Merritt; five grandchildren, David Allen Hunter, Cristopher Glenn, Colton Steele Foster, Sean Merritt, and Sierra Cheyenne Merritt and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 2 p.m. He was buried at Holly Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Eric Sandifer, James Colvin, Seth Miller, Rickey Bearden, Ronald Day and Joe Tharpe.

