Gas prices on the rise in Louisiana

Gas prices are up in Louisiana, according to a report from AAA Louisiana.

The average price of gasoline nationwide is roughly $2.16, with Louisiana gas prices rising roughly $2.03, when just a week ago, prices were lower at about $1.98.

Experts say the jump in gas prices is due to a 20 percent increase in oil and gas activity.

Flooding in south Louisiana has forced a number of refineries to undergo unscheduled maintenance, AAA experts say.

Higher crude oil prices have come as the U.S. dollar has weakened and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is allegedly considering production cuts to boost prices.

The highest gasoline prices in Louisiana are in Lake Charles at $2.06. The lowest prices are in Shreveport and Bossier City with an average of $1.97.

They say pump prices are expected to stay low into the fall because of relatively high supplies of crude oil.

