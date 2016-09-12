SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Georgie Goletz Wiley will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016 at 10 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Robert Goletz officiating. Interment will follow at Lane Memorial Cemetery in Sibley. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Georgie was born Aug. 25, 1931 in Vicksburg, Mississippi and entered into rest Sept. 8, 2016 in Sibley.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Stanley Goletz, parents William and Bessie Cupit, son Leslie Wayne Goletz, and granddaughter Tina Kayne.

She is survived by her husband Duane Wiley of Sibley, sons Joseph David Kayne and wife Pamela of Granbury, Texas, Alfred Edward Kayne and wife Sandi of National City, California, Robert Lee Goletz and wife Therese of Sibley, daughters Sylvia Lynn McNew of Provo, Utah, Susan Esther Byerly and husband Brian of Glen Rose, Texas, sister Mary Magdalene Woods Isham of Granbury, Texas, 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

