A boil advisory for the Germantown Water System is in effect.

The advisory excludes the Timberline and Dorcheat Road area.

System Operator Scott Day says three investigative samples will be taken from the system and sent for testing, which is required by the Department of Health and Hospitals.

The advisory is expected to be lifted once water samples return from the state testing lab.

