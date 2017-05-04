Germylun Hawkins found guilty on weapon charges

A jury returned a guilty verdict on a Minden man for possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon.

Germylun K. Hawkins, 19, was originally arrested in November 2016 for aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated second-degree battery and resisting an officer.

He declined a plea offer to let him plead guilty to only that charge for a 10-year sentence rather than going to trial where he faces a sentence of up to 20 years for the firearm charge.

He was previously sentenced in 2015 to eight years on a simple burglary charge for which he was on probation when he was arrested in 2016. He now faces revocation of his probation.

At the time of the crime, Hawkins was not in actual possession of the firearm, officials said, but he was found guilty based on eye-witness testimony of having been seen shooting a firearm multiple times in October 2016. At that time, police received a tip that Hawkins was on Front Street, and upon arrival, a group dispersed and a firearm and a magazine were left behind. Witnesses said Hawkins was in possession of that firearm.

In November, multiple warrants were issued for Hawkins’ arrest and when police approached him on Stone Street, he fled the scene and was discovered lying down in the woods. He was taken into custody.

“The guilty man flees when none pursueth but the bold stand like a lion,” Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland said during closing arguments, referencing Proverbs.

District Attorney Schuyler Marvin thanked police for their dedication.

“I appreciate and want to thank the Minden Police Department for the dedicated service they continue to daily provide to our community,” he said, “and specifically in this case, Det. Ryan Barnette for the excellent investigation that allowed my office to bring this case to a close.”

Hawkins is scheduled for a probation hearing and sentencing on July 24. Other prior convictions include attempted simple escape and simple possession of marijuana.

