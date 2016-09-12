SHARE THIS

Memorial services for Ginger McDade McEachern will be held Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden with the Rev. Brian Mercer and the Rev. David Dietzel officiating. The family will receive friends from noon Monday until service time at the church.

Ginger was born Sept. 17, 1949 in Minden and entered into rest Sept. 9, 2016 in Minden. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Minden, graduated in the class of 1967 from Minden High School, and was employed at a Home Federal Bank as an assistant secretary/treasurer.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wilkins and Virginia McDade and brother Clarence Bourn.

She is survived by her daughter Julie Virginia McEachern of Bossier City, sister Zannia Speights of Columbia, Mississippi, sister-in-law Tommie Jean Bourn of Austin, Texas and 12 nieces and nephews.

The family extends a special thanks to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for their service and dedication during the past three days.

