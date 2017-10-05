Funeral services for Gladys Chatman will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the at Northwest 14th District Building, located at 123 Bailey Street in Minden with the Rev. E.J. Barns officiating.

Internment will follow at Sheppard Street Cemetery.

Gladys was born Jan. 1, 1923 in Ashland and passed away Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Town and Country Nursing Home in Minden.

Repast is at 14th District Building immediately following burial. Services are entrusted to Benevolent Funeral Home. Viewing will be Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

