This week, Glenbrook will welcome the Greenville Christian School Saints to Minden for a 7 p.m. non-district showdown at Apache Stadium.

The Apaches are coming off a 21-0 victory last week at Porter’s Chapel, while Greenville Christian fell to a stout St. Joseph’s team 50-0. Glenbrook head coach Caleb Carmikle calls that score deceiving, and says the Saints are a team to beware.

“They’re a very athletic football team,” Carmikle said. “Offensively, their quarterback kind of makes them go. He’s one of the better athletes I think we’ll see all year. Our secondary will be tested.”

The Apache secondary made the play of the game last week when cornerback Cameron Barnett picked off a Porter’s Chapel pass and raced into the endzone for the game-sealing score.

Joining Barnett in the secondary is fellow corner Da’maza Robinson and senior safeties Dakota McGarity and Tyler Perryman. Carmikle is confident in the unit’s cover skills, but said the key to this week for the entire defense will be tackling.

“We’ve got to be sure tacklers this week,” Carmikle said. “We have to keep them in front of us, and if we do that I like our chances.”

When the Apache offense is on the field, they’ll be without senior guard Peyton Page who left last week’s game with a broken arm. The timing is unfortunate, as Glenbrook will have to contend with an athletic defensive front.

“We’re going to have to do a really good job in pass protection,” Carmikle said. “We can’t be lunging at these guys, because if you reach out at them they’ll make a move and go get your quarterback. We have to win this game up front on both sides.”

With their leader out, the head coach had a talk with his big boys this week at practice.

“When somebody of that caliber goes down, everybody has to elevate their play,” Carmikel said. “Both physically and mentally.”

Fresh off a shutout victory, Carmikle sees a team beginning to show some confidence.

“These guys feed off of momentum,” Carmikle said. “A win like last week has motivated them to work even harder. Every game we win, we expect them to push even harder.”

