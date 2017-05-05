Glenbrook Apaches’ season ends with 6-3 loss

WAYNESBORO, Mississippi – The Glenbrook Apaches saw their season come to an end Thursday with a 6-3 loss to Wayne Academy.

Glenbrook entered Thursday knowing they would have to beat Wayne Academy twice on their home field to advance, but the moment was either too big, or Wayne’s pitching was too good, because the Apaches mustered only one hit on the night.

The Apaches had to have been a bit deflated following Tuesday’s heartbreaking collapse in the top of the seventh inning. Glenbrook lead 4-1 Tuesday with one runner on, needing two outs to take a 1-0 series lead which would have allowed them some room for error in Thursday’s action.

Instead, the Jaguars will be moving on to the the Class AA semifinals, while the Apaches ponder what might have been.

In truth, the Apaches were probably one year ahead of schedule, boasting a roster full of young players who could take giant leaps this offseason.

The Apaches will lose just two players to graduation in outfielder Mason Hood and utility man Seth Gauthier. If Glenbrook can keep their talent in-house this offseason, unlike last, they should return a state-title contending team in 2018.

Nick Mourad had a RBI single for the Apaches only hit Thursday night. He, along with catcher/infielder Cameron Barnett, third baseman Parker Christy, outfielder/pitcher Brandon Merritt and young shortstop Peyton Wells will form Glenbrook’s core going forward.

Glenbrook head coach Greg Clark wraps up his first season at the helm with a 18-12 record and second-round playoff appearance.

