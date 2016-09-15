Glenbrook Apaches turn focus to Riverfield Raiders

SHARE THIS

There is no time to rest for the Glenbrook Apaches.

This Friday, Glenbrook will be on the road once again as they hop on the bus for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Riverfield Raiders (1-3).

The Apaches (1-3, 0-1) could use this win to boost morale as they prepare for three consecutive district tilts in the weeks to follow.

Head coach Caleb Carmikle offered some insight into the Raiders’ team.

“Riverfield has a very strong tradition,” Carmikle said. “They have some guys coaching there who’ve been doing it a really long time. I know coach Cole was real successful in the LHSAA before coming to Riverfield.”

Riverfield enjoyed playoff success in recent years, but this year’s Raiders are a step behind those teams that threatened for state titles.

“They aren’t as deep as they have been in previous years. They’ve had a couple title-contending football teams. They aren’t quite at that level this year, but still a very dangerous football team.”

The battle at the line of scrimmage figures to be where the game will be won or lost, according to Carmikle. After last week’s loss to Prairie View, the Apaches should be better prepared for a physical runing game.

“Obviously, you get something out of every game, good or bad,” Carmikle said. “If everybody does their job this week and is a little sharper mentally, we’ll be alright.”

Offensively, Carmikle said the Apaches have some advantages at the skill spots.

“We say it every week,” Carmikle said. “But I feel like we have a chance to score a lot of points this week. Seth Tyler threw the football much better last week and the receivers are starting to make more plays. We just have to put it together for entire drives.”

