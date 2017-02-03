Glenbrook boys crush River Oaks for tenth-consecutive win, 61-28

MONROE – The Glenbrook Apaches took care of business Thursday night, defeating the River Oaks Mustangs and maintaining their lead over Union Christian with one game left on the 6AA-slate.

Glenbrook (17-5, 9-0) got 18 points from Cade Conterez while the rest of the Apaches stifled the River Oaks offense in a 61-28 blowout that also kept a 10-game winning streak in tact.

“I feel like we got better tonight,” Dalton said. “Our offense was efficient all night and we were good on the defensive end.”

The Apaches spent a considerable amount of time in Wednesday’s practice going over their halfcourt offense and it showed. Glenbrook kept the ball moving and shared the touches, something of vital importance entering next Tuesday’s

district finale with UCA.

First the Apaches have to get through senior night, tonight on their home floor against Louisiana School of Math and Science.

“I just hope we can send both our boys and girls out with wins in their final home game,” Dalton said.

Da’maza Robinson added 12 points for the Apaches in the win and big man Joseph Windham recorded yet another double-double with 11 points and 19 rebounds.

Lady Apaches

In the girls game, Glenbrook dismantled an outmatched River Oaks Lady Mustangs team on their home floor, 59-9.

Olivia Dalton and Kate Marvin teamed up to lead the Lady Apaches with 11 points each.

The Lady Apaches will take on Louisiana Match and Science tonight for senior night.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

