Glenbrook celebrating homecoming, CrimsonTide travel to Shreveport

By Blake Branch -
Minden was the only Webster school to come away victorious last week on the gridiron.

It wasn’t an ideal week for most of our parish athletes, but a new week brings new hope at all four schools.

530-glenbrookGlenbrook is hoping for a homecoming win Friday as they host River Oaks in a key district tilt. The Apaches (1-4, 0-1) can not afford to lose this game.

530-mhsThe Minden Crimson Tide are hoping to make quick work of their first district opponent, Fair Park, in Independence Stadium. The Tide have already recorded two shutouts this season and the Indians have only scored six points through three games.

530-north-websterNorth Webster is hoping for a monumental upset of a very talented Class 5A school in Ouachita High School. The Lions and their talented roster will be heavily favored.

530-lakesideAt Lakeside, everyone is hoping to snap a losing streak that moved to 16 games last week. It will be close to impossible against a Ouachita Christian team loaded with talent, especially for a 2A school.

