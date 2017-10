Glenbrook School sent three runners to the AA State Cross Country Meet and all three came through with top-five finishes. Leading the way was eighth-grader Emma Pitman with a second place finish and a time of 17:29, followed closely by senior Amelia Christy with a fourth-place finish and time of 18:14. In boys competition, Cade Clemons finished fourth overall with a time of 20:30. Congratulations to all three Apaches.

