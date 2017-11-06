Glenbrook geared up for hoops season

The Glenbrook Apaches tipoff basketball season in the MAIS tonight at home against Word of God Academy at Glenbrook School.

The Apaches have been hard at work this season in hopes of building on last year’s good showing. Glenbrook athletic director Gary Harris tapped Rob Chase to lead both the Apaches and Lady Apaches this season.

Chase, whose son Cody is a senior for the Apaches, said he was “honored” to be chosen to lead the program.

“It is a great opportunity for myself to work with great kids and an outstanding administration at Glenbrook School,” Chase said. “I would like to thank Mr. Gladney and Mr. Harris for entrusting me with the basketball program.”

Both teams have a solid core group of seniors leading them this season.

The boys team will be led by their four seniors: Da’maza Robinson, Cody Chase, Nick Moses and Joseph Kidd. Robinson will team with JC Brown in the back-court to form a good 1-2 punch, while Moses will give the Apaches a physical big man inside.

Chase said the Apaches have 12 men on their roster and all will garner playing time.

The Lady Apaches feature five experienced seniors: Kate Marvin, Kate Lillig, Kannon Butler, Amelia Christy and Kara Bryce. Marvin, Christy and Bryce should make up one of the most athletic back-courts in Class AA and all three are harassing defenders.

With Chase pulling double coaching duties, both teams will employ the same style of play. “We will play an up-tempo, high-paced style of play,” Chase said. “We have a lot of guards on both teams and also on our JV teams, and we will use their athletic ability and quickness to the highest potential.

“We’re going to play hard man-t0-man defense with some full-court pressure to create turnovers which turn into easy fast break opportunities.”

Chase believes both teams can compete for the district crown this season if they play up to their potential.

“I think we will compete very hard this season,” Chase said.

“Everyone is giving tremendous effort and continuing to learn the game. The boys are a very hardworking group who have a chance to win 5AA.

“The senior leaders have really stepped up for the girls, and my expectations for them are the same: win the 5AA district.”

The Apaches tip-off tonight at 7 p.m. and the Lady Apaches begin their season Thursday at Central Academy.

