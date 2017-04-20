Glenbrook head football coach headed to Arkansas

The Glenbrook Apaches must begin the search for yet another new football coach, as Caleb Carmikle has accepted a position to be the head coach and athletic director at Magnet Cove in Arkansas.

The move was made official Tuesday as Carmikle informed Glenbrook athletic director Jeff Dalton and his Apache team about his decision.

“To all my Glenbrook/Minden friends, thank you so much for taking me in and treating me like family for the last two years,” Carmikle wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. “I have made friendships here that I hope will last a lifetime and these have been two of the greatest years of my life. Glenbrook will always have a special place in my heart!”

Carmikle went 6-15 in two seasons at Glenbrook, helping spark a program that was coming off it’s first missed postseason in 13 years. When he arrived in 2015 weeks before the start of the season, he promised to make Glenbrook football exciting again, and he did.

Carmikle, an Arkansas native, will be closer to his hometown of Heber Springs at Magnet Cove.

His hiring made a big splash at the time in Webster Parish, as Carmikle was just 22 years old. Now, Glenbrook turns its attention to its third coaching search in five years.

Dalton said the school is looking for a candidate to, “continue building the momentum our program has sustained the past two seasons.”

