Glenbrook tastes sweet victory, bitter defeat against Tallulah

The Glenbrook Apaches experienced some soaring highs and crushing lows during a Friday doubleheader with their visitors from Tallulah Academy.

The Apaches and Trojans each left it all on the diamond, dueling for position in a heated district race.

The two teams battled to the finish in the second game of the doubleheader, with the Trojans able to knock-off the Apaches 12-9 thanks to too many Glenbrook errors throughout the contest.

The good news for Apache fans was Glenbrook still walked away with a series win after defeating the Trojans in game one of Friday’s doubleheader 14-6.

Glenbrook took an early lead in game one when Nick Mourad connected with a big swing for a three-run home run.

Glenbrook tacked on six more runs in the second inning behind a Peyton Wells single, an error, a Mourad double and a passed ball.

Mason Hood would finish the game with three RBIs on for the Apaches and Parker Christy had a multi-hit game, going 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored; Mourad led the way, going 3-4 with seven total bases, six RBIs and two runs scored.

Lefty Brandon Merrit was fantastic for the Apaches on the mound.

Merritt fired 6.1 innings, striking out seven hitters before turning the ball over to Mourad for the final two outs.

In game two, it was the Trojans who jumped out to an early lead.

The Trojans put up five runs in the first and one more in the second for a 6-0 lead. However, the Apaches hit back for one run in the third and then hung

their own five spot in the fourth to tie the game.

Glenbrook took the lead in the fifth inning when Merritt scored from third on a passed ball. Then, Mason Hood tagged from third to score on a Thomas Parnell sacrifice fly fly, increasing the Apache lead to 8-6.

Tallulah came back to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning and hit for three runs in the eleventh and final inning after Glenbrook was too deflated to answer the Tallulah runs.

“We couldn’t hit at crucial times,” Glenbrook head coach Greg Clark said. “We could make excuses but we won’t. Calls could have gone either way today, but we left runners on at critical times and made way too many errors.”

Seth Gauthier went 3-7 with two doubles and four RBIs for Glenbrook, followed by Cameron Barnett who went 4-7 with two RBIs. Christy finished with two singles and a RBI for the Apaches, Ryan Sheets drove in one run and Nick Mourad added a single for the offense.

Glenbrook returns to action Tuesday against the Claiborne Academy Rebels in Homer

