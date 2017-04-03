Glenbrook tennis improves to 3-0 with dual-match victory over Tallulah

The Glenbrook Netters overcame being short-handed and the challenge of visiting the Tallulah Trojans for another victory last Thursday.

With No. 1 girls singles player Amelia Christy and Abigail Gilbert, one-half of the No. 1 girls doubles duo, out for the match with an ilness and travel respectively, Glenbrook still won the abbreviated matches, 3-1 and 4-1.

In girls doubles, the sister duo of Darbi and Evie Walker defeated Haley Fortenberry and Molly Givens 7-5, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles action.

On the No. 2 court, Katharyn Woodard and Mary Evelyn King teamed to take down Tallulah’s team of Brianna Antley and Blake Sullivan 6-2, 6-4.

Darbi and Evie took advantage of their opponents’ unforced errors and used timely effective first serves in coming from behind in each set,” Glenbrook head coach Wayne Orr said. “The net play of their opponents kept them ahead. There were occasions when we bent, but did not yield”

“Katharyn and Mary Evelyn used their quickness on the court and their retrieving of shots to keep their opponents on the defensive. They simply refused to be beaten.”

In boys doubles, the team of Johnny Law Flournoy and JC Brown wasted no time in blanking Tallulah’s Graham Beene and Carter Sullivan 6-0, 6-0.

“Since their joining the Netters in their sixth-grade year,” Orr said. “the duo have displayed their athletic skills and their friendship on the court to defeat opponents. They simply walk on the court with a degree of confidence and belief that they will not beat themselves.”

Sixth-grader Kendall Dee Flournoy got a taste of boys singles play that Orr said will serve him well in the future.

“He’s getting a taste of competitive tennis,” Orr said. “That experience is priceless. He is a quick learner and is enjoying the opportunity to compete.”

Flournoy fell to Walker Sullivan 6-2, 6-3.

Second Match

In second-match girls singles, Katharyn Woodard defeated Morgan McCormick 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8). In the No. 2 position, Mary Evelyn King defeated Maddie Collins 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

“Katharyn adjusted to being a singles player; she employed her strengths in shot-making to offset her unforced errors,” Orr said. “Mary Evelyn used her workman-like attitude to defeat her opponent.”

Brown and Flournoy blanked Beene and Sullivan 6-0, 6-0 once more in boys doubles, while the younger Flournoy brother was defeated by Sullivan once again.

In girls doubles, the Walker sisters recovered from a first-set loss to claim winning the second set and a 10-8 tiebreaker to win the match.

The Netters will return to the courts on Monday, hosting the Riverfield Raiders in a dual match.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

