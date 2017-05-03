Glenbrook’s Rendi Dillard leaving for Lakeside

SIBLEY – Former Glenbrook girls head coach Rendi Dillard is heading to Lakeside to take the same position.

Dillard met with Lakeside Principal Denny Finley Tuesday morning and after talks the two decided to make it official, with Finley extending a job offer.

“I’ve been wanting to get in the public school system for awhile,” Dillard said. “I look at Lakeside and I see a young team with nowhere but up to go. I’m excited for myself and those girls. I hope to be here a long time, that’s the plan.”

Dillard coached the Lady Apaches into the playoffs in three-straight seasons. She said informing her Glenbrook players and Glenbrook AD Jeff Dalton about her decision was not easy.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Dillard said. “Glenbrook has been great to me. Coach Dalton has been a wonderful teacher, mentor and supporter. He told me it’s the next step, so go for it.”

Dillard takes over at Lakeside for Lyndzee McConathy, who ended the Lady Warriors playoff drought last season.

