Funeral services for Glennie Ruth Bearden were held Monday, Sept. 12, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Garland Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Cotton Valley Cemetery in Cotton Valley. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Glennie was born Aug. 8, 1931 in Mt. Vernon, Texas and entered into rest Sept. 9, 2016 in Shreveport. She was a clerk and retired from Western Auto Store in Minden.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Granvel Bearden, second husband Bob Volentine, and son James Kevin Bearden.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Bearden Hardy of Homer, sister Billie Sinclair of Cotton Valley, grandchildren Brandy Ivy McGee of Dallas, Dana Ivy Garrett of Shreveport, Thomas Christopher Kellogg, Jr. of Ringgold, and great-grandchildren Sarah Helms, Peyton and Camden McGee, and Oliver and Finn Garrett.

