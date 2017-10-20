Go Warriors

Spirit running high for Lakeside homecoming

Warrior spirit is riding high this week. It’s homecoming time, and the Press-Herald is marking the nostalgic occasion with its annual special section dedicated to the event and classes of yesteryear. Inside the section is a list of homecoming events, a look at the 2017 Homecoming Court, letters from the queen and principal and a look at the Warriors‘ season so far. Though the Warriors have been pumping up the school spirit all week, homecoming events officially kicked off Monday with the various dress up days scheduled throughout the week. The Warriors will take on the LaSalle Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday. Presentation of the court will be held at halftime.

