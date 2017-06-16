God and Country Celebration set for June 24

Patriotism will abound next weekend as the God and Country Celebration gets underway.

Set for 7 p.m., Saturday, June 24, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in Minden, the Minden Community Chorus will present a concert featuring Larry Milford on piano, performing patriotic and Americana selections. The concert will also feature the FUMC Children’s Choir, with Addison Lee as soloist.

Admission to the concert that celebrates our service men and highlights some of our favorite American melodies is free. Donations will be accepted. The Minden Community Chorus is a 501(c)3 organization and all donations are tax exempt.

Related

Comments

comments