Good Friday, Easter services announced

In observance of Easter weekend, churches from around the area will host services to commemorate Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

A community-wide Good Friday service will be at First United Methodist Church at noon. Participants this year will be Dr. Frank Hughes of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Pastor Samuel Mims, pastor of Shepherd’s Hut Church, Pastor B.J. Martin, of St. Rest Baptist Church, Pastor Raymond Hampton of Mt. Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Pastor Kathy Wafer of Lakeview United Methodist Church, Fr. Sabastian Kallarakal of St. Paul Catholic Church and Pastor Royal Scott of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church.

On Maundy Thursday, FUMC will host a service at 7 p.m., with a Tennebrae Service at 7 p.m. on Good Friday. Following the noon community-wide service, from 1 until 6 p.m., the church will host a Good Friday Drive-Thru Prayer. Simply drive to the church’s drive through area between the church and First Presbyterian Church and someone will pray with you.

On Easter Sunday, the church will host its regular services at 10:30 a.m.

On Good Friday, the Watchmans’ Ministers Fellowship will host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. at Mt. Comfort Baptist Church, located at 244 Mt. Comfort Rd. The service will be “The Seven Last Words.” Participants include Pastor Samuel Bradley of Pilgrim Rest United Methodist Church, the Rev. James Landfair, Pastor Sheldon Birdsong of New Zion Baptist Church, Pastor Milton McDonald of Bethany Baptist Church, Pastor Titus Walker of Solid Rock Baptist Church, Pastor John Fincher of White Rose Baptist Church and Pastor James Kinsey of Church of the Kingdom. Music will be provided by a mass choir composed of member churches.

St. Rest Baptist Church will host its annual Easter Service at 8 a.m., and at 9 a.m., the children’s Easter program will be held.

First Baptist Church in Minden will host a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center. There will be special music, drama and hands-on worship. On Easter Sunday, the church will host its morning services at 8 and 10:15 a.m. The service will include handbells, a 100-voice choir and a “Message of Hope.” There will be no evening worship services.

Victory Praise and Worship Center will host its normal services Easter Sunday. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m., with worship at 11.

Fresh Fire Church, located at 212 Miller St., will provide an Easter Egg Hunt with free food, games, bounce houses and much more. The family-friendly event will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Good Friday.

St. Paul’s Catholic Church: A Holy Thursday service will be at 6 p.m., and on Good Friday, a service will be 6 p.m. with Good Friday Stations of the Cross will be 5:30 p.m. An Easter Vigil will be held at 7:45 p.m., Saturday and on Easter Sunday, services at 11 p.m. No services Sunday evening.

First Presbyterian Church will hold regular services on Easter Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School assembly will be 9:30 a.m., with Sunday School beginning at 9:45 a.m.

