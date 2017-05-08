Graduation ceremonies set for area high schools

Graduation is here, and all the high schools are preparing for their seniors to take the next step in their lives.

Doyline High School seniors will graduate Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Minden Civic Center.

Lakeside High School seniors will participate in commencement exercises at 7 p.m. Thursday at City on a Hill Church on Highway 531.

North Webster High School seniors will graduate at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the stadium.

Minden High School seniors will take part in commencement exercises in the school’s gymnasium at 7 p.m., with overflow to be in the auditorium. Exercises will be streamed live on KASO/KBEF Radio’s

Facebook page so families can still watch their senior walk across the stage.

Glenbrook School seniors will graduate at 7:30 p.m. May 19 at First Baptist Church.

