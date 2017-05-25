Grilling on Main nears

For the second year, Minden’s premier event, Grilling on Main is June 9 through 10 with a host activities including some of the best grilling around. A cornhole tournament, sponsored by Gibsland Bank and Trust, will take place, and registration is still ongoing. Pictured are Minden Main Street Board President Terry Gardner, Thomas Adams, Deborah Cooksey, Larry Gipson, Cathy Copeland and Main Street Director Becky White. Not pictured are board members Alisha Adams and Betsy Mathews. To register for the cornhole tournament, or to become a vendor, contact White at 377-2144. This year’s title sponsor is MBL Bank; joining as co-sponsors are Minden Medical Center, Minden’s Finest Storage and Elm Street Dental; entertainment sponsors are James and Lyda Madden.

