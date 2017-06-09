Grilling on Main schedule

The smell and sizzle of mouth-watering meats will fill the air in downtown Minden this weekend for the second Grilling on Main. Here is a look at this weekend’s schedule.

Friday

10 a.m. Craft and food vendors on Main Street open for business.

4 p.m. Beer Garden at Easley’s Courtyard on Pearl Street opens

5 p.m. Cornhole tournament sign in

5:30 p.m. Cornhole tournament begins

7 p.m. Cook’s meeting at civic center (use side door)

Dorcheat Bottom Band at The Courtyard on Pearl Street

9 p.m. Fireworks

Saturday

10 a.m. DJ at the stage on Pearl Street

Craft and food vendors on Main Street open for Business

Beer Garden at Easley’s Courtyard on Pearl Street

10:30 a.m. Tasting Tickets go on sale for $5 each

Noon Chicken entries must be turned in

Judging chicken entries from noon-1:15 p.m.

1:15 p.m. Chicken boats go on sale for $5 in front of civic center

1:30 p.m. Rib entries must be turned in

Judging rib entries from 1:30-2:45 p.m.

2:45 p.m. Rib boats go on sale for $5

3 p.m. Brisket entries must be turned in

Judging brisket entries from 3 until 4:15 p.m.

4:15 p.m. Brisket boats go on sale for $5

4:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at the stage on Pearl Street

