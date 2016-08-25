Growth on the horizon for Homer Road

SHARE THIS

New businesses will soon be joining the retail landscape along Minden’s main thoroughfare.

Construction is underway on four new shops that will adjoin the building that currently houses Anytime Fitness and Mark Dunn Builders.

“It’s open commercial lease space for anyone to come in,” building owner Mark Dunn said. “Each store will be 1,250 square feet.”

Three of the four spaces are already rented. Two of the business will be new business to Minden, while the third will be a current Minden business relocating.

The existing building, which was once a Montgomery Ward store, will undergo a facelift, which will tie the whole building together.

“We’re going to remodel the existing building and stucco and stone the face of it,” he said. “Once it is done, from the road it will all look brand-new.”

Trees are also being trimmed and cut along the creek that borders the lot to improve the visibility of the shopping center.

Dunn expects construction to be complete in the next couple of months and tenants moved in by November.

Down the road, crews have cleared the land for the new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant location at the corner of Homer Road and Pine Hills Drive. Construction is expected to begin soon.

The Minden City Council in June green lighted the resubdivision of the corner lot owned by Minden businessman Jeff Slack into two during a special meeting.

The restaurant will be built on the new corner, according to a representative from Lay Construction, which will be tasked with the eatery’s construction.

The Avery family, who currently owns the Minden Dairy Queen on Shreveport Road, will own the land and restaurant, the representative said.

Calls to the Minden Dairy Queen for comment were unreturned as of press time. The future of the current location remains unknown.

Construction on the new location should be complete near the end of the year, according to the representative.

Across the street, crews recently put a new roof on the former Pizza Hut building after the pizza chain ditched its iconic red roof and moved into a new modern home in the Minden Shopping Center behind Sonic.

Pizza Hut officials said the company plans to lease the old building which it owns until its lease on the land runs out in about 50 years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

