Guns, theft lead to arrest

An investigation into a stolen deer stand led to the arrest of a Doyline woman on multiple charges.

Rebecca Pegg, 55, of the 300 block of Jr. Edwards, was booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen things and possession of marijuana.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were investigating the theft when agents and Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were led to Pegg’s home.

There, they reportedly found the stolen deer stand, marijuana and 26 guns.

Pegg and her husband reportedly told investigators they knew she wasn’t supposed to be around the guns because she was a convicted felon. The guns were later seized from the home.

