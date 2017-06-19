Harla Nalls

Harla Turner Nalls passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. She was born on Sept. 6, 1941 in Minden.

She was married for 51 years to James A. Nalls and had three daughters.

Harla is survived by her sister, three daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Harol Lynn Turner of Heflin, Melanie and Ronnie Gillum of New Braunfels, Robin, Greg, Abby and Maggie McAdams of Henderson, Kristy, Louis, Jack and Reagan Garcia of Frisco, Kacie, Dustin, Mason and Avery Holliman of Palestine, Jamie, Jeremy, Sawyer and Beckett King of Lufkin, Courtney Sibley, Elijah Beltran and Caleb Lopez of Palestine, Amanda, Britt and Benjamin Ellard of Wichita Falls.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Nalls and her parents, Harold “Happy” Turner and Hazel Adkins Turner.

A funeral service was held at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Frisco Chapel on Saturday, June 17, 2017 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg McAdams officiating. Interment followed at Ridgeview West Memorial Park, 7800 Sanctuary Drive, Frisco, Texas 75033. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com

Related

Comments

comments