Funeral services for Harold Wesley Jones will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden with Bro. Ken Karl officiating. Interment will follow at St. Rest Cemetery near Dubach. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Harold was born Sept. 12, 1943 in Bernice and went to be with his Lord Feb. 14, 2017 in Homer. He retired from CenterPoint Energy as an assistant pipeline superintendent. Harold was ordained as a deacon at St. Rest Baptist Church in Dubach and was serving as deacon at Holly Springs Baptist Hwy 79 for the last 12 years prior to his death. Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by so many.

He was preceded in death by his parents Armond and Alice Jones and brother Kevin Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ricki Jones of Homer, son Bryan Wesley Jones of Homer, two precious granddaughters, Heather Lynn Jones of Sarepta and Taylor Elizabeth Jones of Athens, two brothers, Billy Wayne Jones and Travis Armond Jones and wife Karen of Bernice, and one sister and brother-in-law Karen Trammel and Tommy of Bernice, special life-long friends Alfred and Carole Fitts of Blanchard and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers will be Alfred Fitts, Randal Fuller, Terry W. Sanders Sr., Terry W. Sanders Jr., John Sanders and David Glasscock.

