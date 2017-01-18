Celebration of life services for Hazel Willis Tims will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at New Light Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence Bryant officiating. Interment will follow at the St. Matthew Cemetery.

Hazel was born Nov. 8, 1937, to the late John Willis and Bethena Calloway in Sibley. Hazel spent her early years in Sibley with her sisters and brothers. She joined New Light Missionary Baptist Church and remained a dedicated and faithful servant until her health began to fail. She was active with the Mission, Sunday School, and Hospitality ministries.

On June 6, 1958, Hazel united in holy matrimony with Earl Winford Tims Sr. To this union were born Earl Winford Jr., Lisa L’Amour, and Randy Earl. Hazel was a longtime resident of Minden and graduated from Webster High School in 1956. Shortly after graduation, she returned to her alma mater and began her career as Webster High School’s secretary in August of 1956. That one job was enough for Hazel because it satisfied her desire to help people. She continuously helped students turn their lives around until her retirement in 1988 after 32 years of service.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, God’s finger touched Sister Hazel Willis Tims and she slept. She was preceded in death by siblings, Annie Mae Dowell, Mealy Harris, Elbert Calloway, Jap Calloway,

Yvonne Willis, Albert Earl Willis, Henry Willis, Ezekiel Willis and Floyd Willis.

Moma Hazel as she was so fondly called will be missed by: her husband, Earl Sr.; children, Earl Jr. (Janette), Lisa, and Randy (Cheryl); grandchildren, Ametrica (Terry), James, DeRon, A’Miracle, Brianna, and Isaiah; siblings, Willie Mae Plumer, John Willis Jr., and Johnny B. Willis; brother-in-law, J.T. Tims; special niece, Venita; Goddaughter, Aunah Rae; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 from noon until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Kennon’s Mortuary.

Services are entrusted to Kennon’s Mortuary. Email condolences may be sent to kennonsmortuary@suddenlink.net.

