UPDATED: Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly head-on crash

SHARE THIS

One person was killed and two people were injured after a head-on collision Tuesday in which alcohol is suspected to be a factor, Louisiana State Police said.

The crash, involving a 2007 Chevrolet HHR and a 2008 Dodge Dakota, happened about 2:45 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 80 at Middle Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet HHR, 33-year-old Kevin Liker, of Dubberly, crossed a double yellow line and slammed into the Dodge driven by 48-year-old Douglas McCoy of Minden, troopers said.

The unrestrained passenger in the Dodge, 66-year-old Linda McCoy, of Minden, was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, but still sustained moderate to serious injuries, according to a state police news release.

Alcohol and speed are suspected and the crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

