Heather Rebecca Johnson, of Minden, born Jan. 13, 1983 went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Visitation will be at Auld’s Funeral Home, located at 7848 E. Kings Highway in Shreveport on April 12 from 5 until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Living Word Family Church, located at 4501 Shed Road in Bossier City.