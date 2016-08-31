Heflin man arrested for sex crime

SHARE THIS

A man who was arrested reportedly admitted to having sexual relations with a 16-year-old juvenile.

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Barbo, 21, of the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue in Heflin for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to Minden Medical Center in reference to a possible sex crime involving a juvenile. Deputy Marshall Merritt interviewed the mother of the juvenile who told him she wanted to press charges against Barbo.

Merritt interviewed the juvenile and Barbo, and both admitted to having sexual relations with each other.

Barbo willingly went to the sheriff’s office. Following an interview, he was placed under arrest. While at the sheriff’s office, he gave consent for deputies to search his cell phone and consent for a DNA swab.

He was then transported to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center.

