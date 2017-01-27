On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at 6: 21 p.m., God dispatched His angels to Willis-Knighton North in Shreveport, Louisiana and called the name of Helen Webb-Howard to join His precious children in the mighty kingdom of Heaven.

Services are set for 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at Carter Memorial Baptist Church in Heflin under Pastor Edward Brown. Pastor Rodney E. Williams will officiate.

Helen was born June 3, 1948, to Willie and Flossie B. Scott-Webb in Shreveport, the third of 10 children. She attended Southside High School in Ringgold, and received her high school diploma with the class of 1967.

She accepted Christ at a very early age under the leadership of Pastor M.J. Jones at St. Luke #2 Baptist Church in Ringgold. She was a faithful servant, serving in many ministries during her membership. She served as president of the missionary board, secretary of Sunday school, in the choir and on the hospitality committee just to name a few.

Many years later, Helen joined Carter Memorial Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor John L. Crawford, and she immediately began working in the ministry. Again, she served as president of the hospitality committee, deaconness, serving on the mission board as well as in the choir, and other departments within the church until her health failed during the leadership of Pastor Brown.

Helen worked for Sunbeam in Coushatta, Louisiana, for over 25 years until the organization closed. While employed at Sunbeam, Helen was married to Fred Ashley, although but for a short time, a beautiful bundle of joy was named Ericka. A few years later, her second bundle of joy came and she named her Sharron. Determined to succeed and make a better life for herself and her children, she was a very hard and dedicated worker. Because of her dynamic work ethic, she was one of the first employees recognized and hired to continue her employment with Morris and Dickson in Shreveport. She worked for Morris and Dickson for 20 years before her health began to fail. She was still employed there until her passing.

On Feb. 14, 2004, and after many years of courtship, she married the man of her dreams, Mr. Johnny Howard Jr. They remained married until death did them part.

Helen can be described as a servant, sister, aunt, niece, friend, mother-in-law, and close colleague, but the title that she carried with her every day and most proud of was being a mother to her adult children, Ericka and Sharron, as well as the joy of being a grandmother. Together, they shared the good, bad and the indifferent. One thing that was crystal clear was the unwavering love and support they had for each other and family.

On this day, she is preceded in death by her father, Willie Webb Sr., mother, Flossie B. Webb, sister and brother-in-law, Jessie Lee and Dave V. Thomas, brother and sister-in-law, Billy Jean and Deborah Ann Webb, and brothers, Willie Webb Jr., Billie R. Webb and Nathaniel Webb.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Ericka Woodruff (Ben Jackson), of Dallas, Sharron Erving (Reginald Sr.), of Minden, four grandchildren, Breanna and Jeremiah Hardin of Justin, Texas, Reginald Jr. and Rai’Gene Erving of Minden, three brothers, Karel Webb of Ringgold, Jimmy Webb and Bobby Webb (Carol) of Kansas City, Missouri, two sisters, Ora Lee Webb of Bossier City, and Dr. Deborah McClanahan (Dexter) of Atlanta, Georgia, and one aunt, Jessie Colbert of Kansas City, a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was affectionately called “Mother” by many.

Services are entrusted to Heavenly Gates Funeral Home, located at 1339 Jewell Street in Shreveport.

