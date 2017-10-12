Henry Waylan ‘Fish Man’ Boley

A celebration of life with the family of Henry Waylan Boley will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. Waylan was born Feb. 5, 1951 in Ringgold and entered into rest Oct. 10, 2017 in Bossier. He was a lifelong resident of Webster Parish where he resided at his home in Heflin for 66 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who dedicated his life living off the land and water. Waylan was known to his family as “Uncle Boogie.” He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth Jeannene Swearengin Boley of Heflin, sons, Daniel Boley and wife Raynie of Doyline, B.J. Boley of Fryeburg, sister Jackie Bryant of Larose, brother Jim Pat Boley and wife Janice of Farmerville, and grandchildren Bo and Cade Boley and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

