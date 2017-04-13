Highway 80 sale kicks off Friday

On Easter weekend, shoppers will get a chance to see what the Minden community has to offer along Highway 80 during the Highway 80 sale.

Mary McKinney, Highway 80 sale coordinator, said vendors will be allowed to set up all along the highway Friday and Saturday. For those who wish to set up in parking lots or in front of businesses, it’s OK to do so as long as they have permission from the business or property owner first.

“Anybody can participate,” she said. “It’s like Main to Main, and Minden’s only been doing it the last couple of years, so we’re just getting started. Mostly, it’s the antique shops that have been pushing it and letting people set up in their parking lots.”

Antique and Arts on Main will have items on the sidewalk in front of their store and McKinney is setting up a display in front of City Art Works.

The Highway 80 sale runs from Texas to Georgia twice a year, the third weekend in April and the third weekend in October.

Vendors can sell anything from furniture, books, arts and crafts, old farm equipment, dishes and glassware, bicycles, motorcycles, boats, cars and trailers.

McKinney said yard sales can be found all along the route at homes on Highway 80, in business parking lots, along side streets adjacent to the route, and in wide open fields.

