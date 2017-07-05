Funeral services will be held for Hilda Marie Teer, at the Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Homer on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. with Brother Don Woodard officiating. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Homer. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.

Mrs. Teer was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Norphlet, Arkansas, to Grady and Jewel Porter Phillips. She entered into rest July 2, 2017 at her daughter’s residence in Minden. Mrs. Teer was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Homer where she was very involved in the WMU. She was a great cook, and loved fishing. Mrs. Teer had a very close family, known by her grand and great grandchildren as “Mamaw” and nieces and nephews as “Aunt Hilda.”

Mrs. Teer was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bruce E. Teer; daughters Linda Sue Teer and Patricia “Pat” Teer Sadka; great grandaughters, Addison Leigh Aultman and Aliyah Barnett; and brother, Jon Martin Phillips

She is survived by her son, Carl Teer and wife Donna; daughter, Judy Grubbs and husband Roger; seven grandchildren, Kim Sparks, Kristi Holley, Chris Floyd, Jamie Barnett, Brian Grubbs, Brigitte Shows, Carla Aultman; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herbert Phillips and wife Mary, James Phillips and Roy Phillips and wife Glenda; sisters Ann Pearson and husband OL, Mary Nelson and husband Bob; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to Dr. Alan Borne and Aime Hospice in Minden.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Pearson, Frank Pearson, Randy Scroggins, Jim Phillips, Rod Phillips and Danny Phillips.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Rischvieter, Jon Nelson, Bobby Nelson and Mike Phillips.

In lieu of flowers honoring Mrs. Teer, her family suggests donations be made the Calvary Baptist Church, 1993 Hwy 3062, Homer, LA 71040.

