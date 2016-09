SHARE THIS

The street signs in the Historic Residential District Association area have been replaced with new signs in the residential area of downtown Minden that is part of the historical district. Mayor Tommy Davis says these signs are a little different than the normal street signs seen throughout the city. Schelley Francis, a member of the association, says the signs were replaced using funds in part by the association and from the City of Minden.

