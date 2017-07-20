Holiday Trail of Lights planning underway

Planning for the holiday season is well underway. Wednesday, the Holiday Trail of Lights committee, made up of tourism directors from Shreveport-Bossier City, Webster Parish, Alexandria-Pineville, Monroe-West Monroe and Natchitoches, met at city hall to plan the annual kick off. Minden Main Street Director Becky White also attended the planning session. Webster Parish Acting Tourism Director Johnnye Kennon said the lights will be turned on Nov. 18 and while shine through Jan. 2. The committee also has a trip planned in August to tout the Christmas light tour to officials in Dallas.

