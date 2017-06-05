Hollingsworth, Vaughan marry in Shreveport

Ashley Anne Hollingsworth and Garrett Tyler Vaughan were united in Marriage at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2017 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral in Shreveport. The ceremony was officiated by Canon William Bryant.

Ashley Hollingsworth is the daughter of Laura and Gary Hollingsworth of Minden. She is the granddaughter of Elly Woodruff and the late Preston Woodruff of Conway, Arkansas; Dr. Ben and Evalyn Cabell, and Dorothy and the late Gus Hollingsworth, all of Minden.

Garrett Vaughan is the son of Kelly and Glen Warren of Heflin; and William and Trace Vaughan, of Minden. He is the grandson of Sandra and Dennis Higginbotham, Mrs. Peggy Hay, and the late Billy Vaughan, all of Minden.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore an Anne Burton ivory satin gown from Hers Bridal, featuring an elegant bateau neckline and beaded, off the shoulder cap sleeves. The fit and flair silhouette was accented by a beaded belt and low scoop back elaborately adorned with rhinestones, pearls and crystals, with buttons extending the length of the train. The bride wore a cathedral length veil edged in crystals and pearls, and carried a hand-tied bouquet of blush and cream “Magnolia” peonies, fragrant blush “Kiera” and ivory “Patience” garden roses, accented with gunnii, eucalyptus and salal greenery.

Heather Botzong McCullough, of Minden, served as matron of honor. The bridesmaids included Haley Vaughan Robinson, sister of the groom, of Heflin: Morgan Simpson Hollingsworth of Minden; Tiffany Winget of Minden; Hilary Broussard of San Antonio, Texas; Kendall Huff of Jackson, Mississippi; Mackenzie McAlpin of Stringer, Mississippi; and Madison Smith of Destin, Florida.

Justin Robinson, of Heflin, served as the best man. Groomsmen included Logan Hollingsworth, brother of the bride, of Minden; Tyler Taunton of Dripping Springs, Texas; Patrick Johnson of Natchitoches; Blake Meyers and Josh Shirley, both of Bossier City; David Lowe of Shreveport; and Ricky Sanders of Homer. Ushers included Chad McCullough and Ted Yount, both of Minden.

Attending the bride as her flower girls were Laikyn Hollingsworth, niece of the bride, and Meredith Robinson, niece of the groom. Miles McCullough served as ring bearer. Readings were presented by Mary Kathryn Stringer, of Laurel, Mississippi, and Dr. Ben Cabell. Acting as greeters were Francis and Clara Robinson of Heflin, nieces of the groom; and Savanah Bowman, cousin of the bride, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

On the eve of the wedding, a rehearsal dinner was hosted by Kelly and Glen Warren at The Petroleum Club in Shreveport. After the wedding, a reception was held at the Remington Suite Hotel, with entertainment and music from Windstorm. All floral design and décor were arranged by Lori Collier and Vicky Stewart. The exquisite four-layer wedding cake and the groom’s cake, a fully stocked Yeti cooler, were both the creations of Cake Villa. Catering was provided by The Upper Crust, and the photography by Glamour and Grace and Fresh Focus Film.

Ashley graduated from Glenbrook School and the University of Mississippi where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She received her master’s degree in Speech Pathology from Louisiana Tech University and is employed as a speech therapist with Town and Country Health and Rehab in Minden.

Garrett graduated from Lakeside High School and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He is employed with CW&W Contractors in Sibley.

After their honeymoon to the Bahamas, the couple will make their home in Haughton.

