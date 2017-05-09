Hot Shots, Webster Machine rack up hits, wins on Monday

SOFTBALL

Darlings

Hot Shots 11, Coleman Appraisals 0

Lucy Giddens tripled and doubled, Lindsay Ryan tripled and singled, Chloe Gorman, Brooklyn Edwards, McKinlee Hamilton and McKinley Harris had two singles each and Nevaeh Wilcher, Mackenzie Stevens and Joslyn Rabb added hits for Hot Shots.

Vanessa Branton, Lexi Morrow and Alayla Scott singled for Coleman Appraisals.

Demolitioners 13, Gatti & Merckle 2

Leyla Slaughter hit two home runs and one double to lead J-Dog. Kennedi Dixon tripled and doubled twice, Brooklyn Davis and Kaelyn Williams doubled and singled, Serenity Hartwell and Keyonia Richardson had three singles each and Madison Tillman added a triple.

Angels

Pride 10, Lifesavers 0

Vivian Still tripled and singled and Abigail Clark, Baylee Bonsall and Ambree Collinsworth added doubles. Kaylin Williams and Addison Monk both added base hits.

No hits recorded for Lifesavers.

Diamonds 3, MF&G 2

Alleigh Basinger doubled and McKenna Chreene singled for Diamonds.

Claire Hays, Eden Hughes and Maddy Walker each singled for Minden Farm & Garden.

Ponytails

Her-ricanes 8, LFC Lightning 1

Elizabeth Cage doubled and Shavon Whitfield singled for Kennon. Cage also struck out 10 batters.

Gracie Green singled for LFC.

Belles

Glenbrook 13, WSC 3

Lauren Still and Emma Shepherd tripled and singled each while Hannah Mosley doubled and Molly Fowler and Gabby Salas added hits.

Ryleigh Warmack had a double for WSC’s only hit.

3 Jay’s 5, Venom 2

Kristen Smith had two singled and Taylor Bumgardner added a hit for 3 Jay’s.

Lexi McKenzie doubled and singled, Kendal Lynn singled twice and Holly Estes singled for Venom.

BASEBALL

Coach Pitch

Webster Machine 4, Industrial Gen. 1

Gabe Winters doubled and singled, Wyatt Chandler singled twice and Preston McKinley, Reace Patton, Mekhi Parker, Tanner Cox, Stephen Utphall and Caden Rushing added hits for Webster Machine.

Braden Dahley had two hits and Kaden Kinsey, Colton Cooper and Kaden Baker added base hits.

Peterson’s 9, Rampage 4

Kade Sugs doubled and singled twice, Craten Ware had three singles, as did Charlie Monzingo, while Sawyer Harris and Wyatt Johnson added hits.

Maddox Cascio had the only multi-hit game for Rampage with two singles, while Levi Arender, Jordan Carey, Austin Strickland, Jaxon Pate, Lawson Shows and Chance Griffith added base hits.

AA

Wonder Boys 9, Jellum 4

Bennett Speer had two doubles and Cason Powell and Nolan Waller had one double to pace the Wonder boys. Bryson Finley, Kleaton Davis, Max Wimberly, Landon Humphries and Jake Boyce added hits.

Jake Glass, Hayden Williams, Garrett Basinger and Lucas Owens Jr. had singles for Jellum.

Bulldogs 9, Argent 1

Connor Bolton and Tate Fegley tripled, Barron Bower and Jodson Boothe doubled and Beaux Santelices and Davis Powell added two singled for the Bulldogs. Holden Williams and Antonio Flynn each added a base hit.

Michael Melendez, Ethan Thomas and DJ Lemay singled for Argent.

AAA

Outlaws 2, U.S. Silica 1

Landon Watson tripled, Omarion Corley and Landen Rushing doubled and Kevin Berry singled for the Outlaws.

Caleb Walker, Kyler Monk and Chris Harris all had hits for Silica, led by Harris with a triple. Will Fife struck out seven batters.

Mayhem 14, MF&G 6

Wyatt Whorton tripled and Dawson Day crushed a triple and two doubled as Mayhem was victorious. Seth Mangrum, Preston Frye, Zander Rowell and Jackson Moore added singles for Mayhem. Rowell added an impressive eight strikeouts on the mound.

No hits recorded for MF&G

Dixie Youth

Apaches 16, Minden Athletic 0

CJ Watts blasted a pair of homer runs and Maddox Mandino crushed a homer of his own and added a triple. Hayden Harmon and Cason Clemons doubled and Dayton Sims came through with two singles. Cooper Chase added a single, as did Chase Sentell.

Chelby Hinton singled for Minden Athletic’s only hit.

Winn Surveying 8, Minden Redbirds 2

Keegan Bryan and Bryce Powell each tripled for Winn, followed by Jake Wilkins with a double and Price Miller with two singles. Brandon Winston, Mason Lewis and Gage Jellum each singled.

Scotty Woodcock had a single for Redbirds.

Dixie Boys

Glenbrook 14, Outlaws 0

Cade Ebarb tripled and Jackson Powell, Peyton Wells, Johnathon Parkerson and Connor Humphreys all singled and doubled for Glenbrook. Peyton Wells struck out five batters on the mound and Kendall Dee Flournoy struck out five.

