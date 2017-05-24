House adopts amendments for constitutional convention bill

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana House with no objection adopted a set of amendments to a bill calling for a limited constitutional convention that changes the delegate makeup and takes retirement issues off the table for consideration.

An amendment to House Bill 456, by Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans includes delegates from the Louisiana State University System, the Southern University system, the University of Louisiana system, the Louisiana Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.

They replace delegates from the state’s law and business schools that were in the original bill.

Another amendment by Rep. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, eliminates the convention’s authority to propose changes to how retirement benefits are accrued by members of any state or statewide public retirement system hired after Dec. 31, 2019, the management of investments, or the enactment of retirement benefit provisions.”

