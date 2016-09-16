SHARE THIS

Funeral services for Howard E. Doughty will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Minden with the Rev. Leland Crawford and the Rev. David Harrell officiating. Interment will follow at Gardens of Memory in Minden under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Minden.

Howard was born June 15, 1948 in Alexandria and entered into rest Sept. 15, 2016 in Minden. Howard was a member of First Baptist Church in Minden where he taught fourth grade Sunday school for 31 years, served as Children’s Bible Drill leader, deacon and went on many mission trips to Nicaragua. He was an avid La. Tech fan, especially Bulldog basketball.

He is survived by his wife Judy Doughty, son Ted Doughty, and daughter Anna Laura Ray and husband Timothy, all of Minden, and three grandchildren Logan Andrew Ray, Will Cason Ray and Emersyn Elizabeth Ray.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Feed the Children Fund, 301 Pennsylvania Ave., Minden, La. 71055.

