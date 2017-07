The eastbound ramps on Interstate 20, Exit 49 at Louisiana Highway 531 will be closed at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday. The entrance and exit ramps at Exit 52 at Louisiana Highway 532 eastbound will be closed Friday, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Department of Transportation and Development is closing the ramps to remove and replace asphaltic concrete surfacing as part of the ongoing I-20 overlay project. All work will be done weather permitting.

