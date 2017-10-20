Inmate arrested on fraud charge

A Minden man booked into Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on drug distribution charges is now facing fraud charges. Courtney “Ado” Jenkins, 33, was booked on a new charge of access device fraud over $1,000. During an investigation, detectives learned Jenkins was reportedly using pin number with a different format than those for inmates to make outside calls. After contacting the phone provider, investigators learned the pin reportedly was assigned to a phone technician to conduct tests on the phone system.

Jenkins reportedly made over 400 calls, which would have cost $1,053, using the pin, according to reports. Detectives were able to identify Jenkins by the recorded calls, the report said During an interview with Lt. Scott Tucker and Sgt. Randy Culpepper, Jenkins reportedly said he lucked out with the pin by randomly pushing buttons. Minden police arrested Jenkins in June on three counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

Related

Comments

comments